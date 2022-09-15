M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,709 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 643,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,613,627. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.