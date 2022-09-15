M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.75. 21,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,223. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

