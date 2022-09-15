Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $277,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 124,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 540,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,552. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

