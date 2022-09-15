Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,413 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.14. 46,809,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,340,945. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

