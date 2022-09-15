Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 566 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.71. The company had a trading volume of 256,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,185. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.09 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

