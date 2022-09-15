My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.71 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000443 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031241 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

