MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.99

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.57. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 579 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 7.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)
