MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.99

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $13.57. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $12.41, with a volume of 579 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

