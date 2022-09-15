Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $134.50

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $134.50, but opened at $130.06. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $130.11, with a volume of 432 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.94 and its 200 day moving average is $143.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

