National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.37% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 168,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $7.43 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

