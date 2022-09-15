Navcoin Trading Down 28.5% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $8,173.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0358 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001393 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016603 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014255 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,422,777 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

