Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 291,600 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %
NEPT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 160,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.88.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NEPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.