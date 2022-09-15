Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,100 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 291,600 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

NEPT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 160,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

