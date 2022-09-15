Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Down 84.4% in August

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Network International Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NWITY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 229,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Network International has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.38.
Network International Company Profile
