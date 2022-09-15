Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 767 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,348,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,600,000 after purchasing an additional 924,201 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.00. 477,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,270. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

