Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 775 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 73,977 shares during the period. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 172,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 1.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 896,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $113.49. The stock had a trading volume of 408,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.74. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $106.67 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

