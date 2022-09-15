Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RYT traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,382. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $227.97 and a 12 month high of $327.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.71.

