Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after buying an additional 130,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after buying an additional 652,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.80. The stock had a trading volume of 71,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.93. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.