Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.63.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,300. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.55.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

