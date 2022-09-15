Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 162,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

