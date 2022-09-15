New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEWR. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Trading Up 0.5 %

New Relic stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.06. 806,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,451. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,570,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,679.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,228. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.