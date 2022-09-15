Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37 billion-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.51 EPS.
NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 137,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,873. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.76.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.
In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 195.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
