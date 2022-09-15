Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.23.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $42.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,188.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.