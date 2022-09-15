NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.25

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 98176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on NEXE Innovations from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get NEXE Innovations alerts:

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.59.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXE Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXE Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.