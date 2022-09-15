Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) rose 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 3.47 and last traded at 3.45. Approximately 24,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,331,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 4.55.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 3.34 and its 200 day moving average is 4.04.

In related news, Director David L. Sze acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,215,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares in the company, valued at 19,215,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately 24,612,693.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

