NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) EVP Sells $826,368.53 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NEE traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,296,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,573,714. The stock has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.