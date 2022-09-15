NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Brasada Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.7% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

NEE stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 676,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,763. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.