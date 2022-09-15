NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

