NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up 1.7% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.25. 847,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,162,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.