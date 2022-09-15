Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.74. 241,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.94 and a 200-day moving average of $269.81. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $204.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

