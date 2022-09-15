NFTX (NFTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,195.00

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $25.21 or 0.00126899 BTC on exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and $33,195.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 970.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,266.49 or 0.11393925 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00834283 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035309 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX’s genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,597 coins. NFTX’s official website is nftx.org/#. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NFTX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.