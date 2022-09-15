Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Trading Down 3.6%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 27,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

About Nighthawk Gold

(Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.