Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 9,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 7,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Noble Rock Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000.

About Noble Rock Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

