NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Short Interest Up 334.3% in August

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,300 shares, a growth of 334.3% from the August 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,691,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NOHO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DRNK remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,944,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,258,463. NOHO has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
NOHO Company Profile
