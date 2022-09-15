NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Short Interest Up 334.3% in August

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,300 shares, a growth of 334.3% from the August 15th total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,691,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DRNK remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,944,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,258,463. NOHO has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

NOHO, Inc manufactures and sells energy drinks. The company provides The NOHO Supershot energy drink to cure hangovers. Its NOHO Supershot energy drink also offers energy boost to beat general fatigue, jet lag, and wooziness. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

