Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $492.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $492.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $484.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.82 and a 200-day moving average of $462.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

