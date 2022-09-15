NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

NLOK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.9 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. Research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

