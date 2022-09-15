Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.
Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.
Nucor Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NUE stock traded down $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $117.27. 3,264,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,887. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $133.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nucor has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.
Insider Transactions at Nucor
In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
