NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Sells C$159,450.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.63, for a total transaction of C$159,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,275,312 shares in the company, valued at C$34,816,566.56.

Keith A.J. Macphail also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Keith A.J. Macphail sold 30,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.54, for a total transaction of C$316,200.00.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NuVista Energy stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.96. 1,051,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.94. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.06 and a 1-year high of C$14.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

