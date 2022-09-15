NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 772,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 6.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $210,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $129.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $326.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.