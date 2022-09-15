O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Barclays lowered shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 49,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.