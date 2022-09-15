Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

OSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Oak Street Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

NYSE:OSH opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 586,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,101,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 62,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $1,407,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,733,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,842,580.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,248,523 shares of company stock valued at $206,854,025 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 91.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

