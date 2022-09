Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL) Insider Sells A$4,350,000.00 in Stock

Objective Co. Limited (ASX:OCL – Get Rating) insider Gary Fisher sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$14.50 ($10.14), for a total transaction of A$4,350,000.00 ($3,041,958.04).

Objective Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Objective Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Objective’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Objective Company Profile

Objective Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, supplies information technology software and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers Objective 3Sixty to discover, organize, and manage enterprise information; Objective Nexus, a SaaS based solution providing records compliance, enterprise scale information management, and process automation; Objective Inform, which provides document management, records management, office 365, SharePoint governance, reporting insights, and drawings management solutions; Objective Perform to streamline and automate content-driven processes; Objective ECM, an information management and process automation solution; Objective Connect, a secure external file sharing application; Objective Redact, a redaction software for security for conscious organizations; and Objective GOV365.

