Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $9.77

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $9.46. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 5,110 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on OII shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Oceaneering International Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,820,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $4,930,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 411,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oceaneering International (OII)
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
- 2 Reasons Netflix Might Have Just Bottomed Out
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.