Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $9.77

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $9.46. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 5,110 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on OII shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $524.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,093.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 964,944 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,820,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $4,930,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 411,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.