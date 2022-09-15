Offit Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,552 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Elevance Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.38.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded up $11.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $481.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.03. The firm has a market cap of $115.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $363.37 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

See Also

