Offit Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 563,659 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 563,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,000. Cowen comprises 2.3% of Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Offit Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.03% of Cowen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Price Performance

NASDAQ COWN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,927. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

