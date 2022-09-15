Offit Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.78. 70,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

