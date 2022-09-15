Offit Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.15.

Netflix Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344,566. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.22 and a 200 day moving average of $246.25. The company has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

