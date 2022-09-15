Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,104,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,484 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.69. 153,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,381,965. The company has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.48 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average is $180.96.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

