Offit Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $60.01. 226,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,550,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

