Offit Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.5% of Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.88. 75,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,140,956. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

