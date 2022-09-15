Offit Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 7,564 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.08. 67,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,447. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.34.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

