Offit Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,108. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.03.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

